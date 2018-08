Telangana TSLPRB SI Answer Keys 2018 Out at tslprb.in, Download Now

have been released by the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board on its official website - tslprb.in. TSLPRB aims to fill 1217 SCT Sub Inspector (SI) Civil vacancies for which it had organised the Preliminary Written Test on August 26, 2018. A total of 1,78,010 candidates appeared for the Preliminary Written Test (PWT). Candidates can now download the Answer Keys by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website – https://www.tslprb.in/ Step 2 – Click on PWT Preliminary Key given under SCT SI Civil and / or Equivalent tab.Step 3 – A pdf will be displayed.Step 4 – Download the pdf and save it.Direct Link - https://www.tslprb.in/pdfs/TSLPRBT2018_SICIVIL_PWT_PRELIMINARY_KEY.pdf Candidates willing to make representations (if any) must email their objections from their registered email id at keyobjectionstslprb@gmail.com before 5pm on August 29, 2018. While filing the objection, candidates must mention the Question Paper Code and Question Number, and support their challenge with printed documents/material in pdf or jpg format from an authoritative source.