English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Telangana TSLPRB SI Answer Keys 2018 Out at tslprb.in, Download Now
Candidates willing to make representations (if any) must email their objections from their registered email id at keyobjectionstslprb@gmail.com before 5pm on August 29, 2018.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.
Loading...
Telangana TSLPRB SI Answer Keys 2018 have been released by the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board on its official website - tslprb.in. TSLPRB aims to fill 1217 SCT Sub Inspector (SI) Civil vacancies for which it had organised the Preliminary Written Test on August 26, 2018. A total of 1,78,010 candidates appeared for the Preliminary Written Test (PWT). Candidates can now download the Answer Keys by following the instructions given below:
How to download Telangana TSLPRB SI Answer Keys 2018:
Step 1 – Visit the official website – https://www.tslprb.in/
Step 2 – Click on PWT Preliminary Key given under SCT SI Civil and / or Equivalent tab.
Step 3 – A pdf will be displayed.
Step 4 – Download the pdf and save it.
Direct Link - https://www.tslprb.in/pdfs/TSLPRBT2018_SICIVIL_PWT_PRELIMINARY_KEY.pdf
Candidates willing to make representations (if any) must email their objections from their registered email id at keyobjectionstslprb@gmail.com before 5pm on August 29, 2018. While filing the objection, candidates must mention the Question Paper Code and Question Number, and support their challenge with printed documents/material in pdf or jpg format from an authoritative source.
Also Watch
How to download Telangana TSLPRB SI Answer Keys 2018:
Step 1 – Visit the official website – https://www.tslprb.in/
Step 2 – Click on PWT Preliminary Key given under SCT SI Civil and / or Equivalent tab.
Step 3 – A pdf will be displayed.
Step 4 – Download the pdf and save it.
Direct Link - https://www.tslprb.in/pdfs/TSLPRBT2018_SICIVIL_PWT_PRELIMINARY_KEY.pdf
Candidates willing to make representations (if any) must email their objections from their registered email id at keyobjectionstslprb@gmail.com before 5pm on August 29, 2018. While filing the objection, candidates must mention the Question Paper Code and Question Number, and support their challenge with printed documents/material in pdf or jpg format from an authoritative source.
Also Watch
-
After Rains, Snakes Plague People in Kerala
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
After Rains, Snakes Plague People in Kerala
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- 150 Men Took a Dip in Ganga to Rid Their 'Evil' Wives of 'Toxic Feminism'
- Sui Dhaaga First Song Chaav Laaga Captures Mamta and Mauji's Struggles to Make It Big
- Stage Fright, What’s That? India’s Fresh-Faced Shooters Leave Indelible Mark at Asian Games
- Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 Detailed Specifications Leaked
- Hina Khan Beats the Heat with a Pool Holiday with Boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. See Pics
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...