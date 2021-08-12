Telangana Tuition Teacher Rapes Minor on Pretext of Marriage, FIR Registered

A school teacher has been accused of raping a 14-year-old girl, on pretext of marriage for several weeks in Telangana’s Mahabubnagar district. The incident came to fore after the victim along with her parents lodged a complaint with the Mahabubnagar Police on Friday morning.

“The accused has been identified as Mahesh, a private school teacher who teaches Telugu language,” said Police. The girl told the police that last year she was seeking a Telugu tutor for online tuition. Mahesh was introduced to her by her friends as a Telugu language teacher, who also conducts online tuition classes.

“We started talking for long hours over the phone after tuition classes ended. I had started developing feelings for him and one fine day he proposed me,” said the girl.

The girl added that soon they started meeting in person. “He used to take me to different locations in the city and physically violated me,” alleged the girl. The girl narrating her ordeal said that when she asked him to marry her, Mahesh started avoiding.

“One day with the help of Mahesh’s friend we eloped to Hyderabad. Over there he booked a hotel room for me. He never used to stay with me. He would come once in a day and sexually violate me,” the victim added.

The girl alleged that the accused used to fight with her whenever she asked about marriage. He subsequently told the girl that he can’t marry her as he loves someone else.

“Realising how Mahesh cheated and violated me on pretext of marriage I escaped from Hyderabad and returned to my family,” added the complainant.

The Mahabubnagar Police has registered an FIR under POCSO Act and several sections of Indian Penal Code against Mahesh.

According to a police officer, “Mahesh might have cheated and physically exploited several other minors.”

