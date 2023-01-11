Telangana: Two Men Build Temple In Memory Of Dead Father, Offers Prayers To His Idol 

Two men in Telangana’s Andhra Pradesh’s Nizamabad district have built a temple in memory of their deceased father and offer prayers to his idol. Raoji and Sakriya Naik built the temple in memory of their father Gangaram Naik, on their ancestral land in Nizamabad’s Malkapur Thanda area, after he passed away in 2014.

Both brothers, to honour their father’s wish and in continuation of his ideals, live in a joint family setup and offer prayers at the temple built in his memory.

Gangaram Naik has six children, two sons and four daughters. He lived in poverty all his life to educate his children and get them settled. He died at the age of 70 due to a kidney ailment on December 30, 2014.

To honour his sacrifice, his sons built a temple for him. They got his idol made by skilled sculptors from Jaipur in Rajasthan and installed it in the temple, amidst chants by the Vedic scholars.

The brothers have been worshipping their father as their family deity for the past seven years. They organise a grand celebration every year on his death anniversary.

Talking to News 18, Raoji Naik said though his father was not financially stable, he struggled a lot and made his six children educated and get them married. “All of us have been living as a joint family according to our father’s wish," he said.

“There is no decline of our love and affection towards him though he is not physically with us. We were very sad after his demise. According to our Guruji (mentor) we went to Jaipur and brought a specially sculptured idol of our father to our native place. We built a temple and installed the idol of our father within one year of his demise”, he said.

Naik, who has two daughters and a son, and his brother Sakriya, who has three sons, all live under one roof.

“Our mother also passed away six months back. We are planning to install the idol of our mother beside our father’s idol. We treat our parents on par with gods”, he added.

