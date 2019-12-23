Take the pledge to vote

News18 » India
1-min read

Telangana Urban Local Bodies Polls to be Held on January 22

As per the schedule, the notification will be issued on January 7 and the polls will be held on January 22 while the counting will take place on January 25.

PTI

Updated:December 23, 2019, 8:14 PM IST
Telangana Urban Local Bodies Polls to be Held on January 22
File photo of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Election Commission on Monday released the schedule for conduct of polls to 120 municipalities and 10 municipal corporations.

As per the schedule, the notification will be issued on January 7 and the polls will be held on January 22 while the counting will take place on January 25.

With the announcement of the schedule, the Model Code of Conduct will come into force with immediate effect, the State Election Commission said in a release.

