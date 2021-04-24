Telangana, Uttarakhand CMs Announce Free Vaccination against Covid for All Adults

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday announced that vaccine against coronavirus will be administered to all people of the state free of cost. Rao said an amount of Rs 2,500 crore has been allocated for the purpose and taking into consideration the importance of lives of people, this money is worth spending. Rao’s Uttarakhand counterpart Tirath Singh Rawat has also said the inoculation drive will be free for all adults in the hill state.

Rao instructed officials to take immediate measures to ensure there is adequate stock of vaccines, medical oxygen and other equipment as coronavirus cases rise rapidly across the state.

“I will monitor the vaccination drive and ensure all get it. We will give free vaccines to all and officials are on the job,” he said, adding there will be no shortage of Remdesivir injections and oxygen.

Rao said Bharat Biotech is already producing COVID-19 vaccine and in addition to it, several institutions, including Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, are coming forward to produce vaccine and hence there will be no dearth (ofCOVID- 19vaccines) for vaccination.

He said he will hold a review on the inoculation drive in a few days. “I will take tests and undergo a health check-up, following which I will participate in the review meeting,” said Rao, who had tested positive for the virus a few days and has been in quarantine at his Erravalli farm house.

He said the government would go all out to protect people from coronavirus and there is no need to panic. A sanitation programme will also be taken up on a large-scale and the government will take all necessary care for hospital beds and medicines.

Meanwhile, Rawat said the Uttarakhand government will bear the cost of inoculating about 50 lakh residents of the states and the drive will begin in the first week of May.

