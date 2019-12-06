All Four Accused in Telangana Veterinarian's Rape and Murder Case Killed in Encounter

Hyderabad/New Delhi: All four accused in Telangana veterinarian's rape and murder case were killed in an encounter at 3:30am on Saturday, Cyberabad police said.

The accused were identified as Mohammed (26), Jollu Shiva (20), Jollu Naveen (20) and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu (20).

They were arrested on November 29 for allegedly raping and killing the woman by smothering her and later burning her body. The four were under judicial custody and lodged in high security cells in Cherlapally Central Prison here where police tightened security by deploying additional personnel.

The charred body of the woman, working as an assistant veterinarian at a state-run hospital, was found under a culvert in Shadnagar near here on November 28 morning a day after she went missing.

The state government had earlier issued an order, setting up a special court (fast track) to try the case which triggered a national outrage with protests continuing across the country.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.