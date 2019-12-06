All Four Accused in Telangana Veterinarian's Rape and Murder Case Killed in Encounter
The four accused were arrested two weeks ago for the gang-rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian, whose charred body was found near Shadnagar town.
Students and members of Voice of Amritsar hold placards during a protest demanding justice for the rape and murder of a 25-year-old veterinarian, in Hyderabad. (Image: PTI)
Hyderabad/New Delhi: All four accused in Telangana veterinarian's rape and murder case were killed in an encounter at 3:30am on Saturday, Cyberabad police said.
The accused were identified as Mohammed (26), Jollu Shiva (20), Jollu Naveen (20) and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu (20).
They were arrested on November 29 for allegedly raping and killing the woman by smothering her and later burning her body. The four were under judicial custody and lodged in high security cells in Cherlapally Central Prison here where police tightened security by deploying additional personnel.
The charred body of the woman, working as an assistant veterinarian at a state-run hospital, was found under a culvert in Shadnagar near here on November 28 morning a day after she went missing.
The state government had earlier issued an order, setting up a special court (fast track) to try the case which triggered a national outrage with protests continuing across the country.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Down With Typhoid, Undergoing Treatment
- Former Mumbai Cricketer Robin Morris Arrested Over Alleged Kidnapping: Report
- I-League 2019-20: NEROCA FC Host Northeast Rivals Aizawl FC in First Home Game
- Mammootty’s Costliest Film Mamangam Budget is Lesser Than the Salary of a Bollywood Star
- Ramya Krishnan Looks Convincing as Jayalalithaa in Web Series Queen, See Poster