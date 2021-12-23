Telangana Village Goes Into Partial Lockdown After Gulf Returnee Tests Positive for Omicron

A village in Telangana’s Rajanna-Sircilla district has imposed a partial lockdown for 10 days after a gulf returnee tested positive for Covid-19 variant omicron.

The patient is under institutional quarantine and his wife and mother, who have also tested positive for coronavirus, are in home isolation. Their samples have been sent to Hyderabad for genome sequencing to check if they are infected with omicron.

Amid rising concerns over the new variant, Gudem Village Sarpanch said the villagers decided to go for a self-imposed lockdown to break the chain of transmission. All shops in the village will operate for only two hours in the morning.

All public gatherings and events such as marriages have been put on hold for 10 days. Only essential services will continue, according to sarpanch.

The 28-year-old Gulf-returnee from the village tested positive for Omicron on December 20. The youth, who migrated to Dubai in search of employment, returned to Hyderabad on December 16.

On arrival at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad, his blood samples were collected, and on Monday, he tested positive. Following the development, district medical authorities shifted the youth to KIMS hospital in Hyderabad the same night.

Medical officials collected 64 samples from the village. Another 53 samples were also collected from Narayanapur of Yellareddypet mandal where the youth attended a marriage.

