Telangana Village Wedding Turns Super-spreader as 87 Guests Test Covid-19 Positive; All in Home Isolation

Eighty-seven people tested Covid-19 positive on Monday after attending a wedding ceremony in Telangana’s Nizamabad district. The event had 370 guests and all of them were tested for the coronavirus.

The alarming incident was reported from Hanmajipet village of Nizamabad. All 87 infected patients are currently in home isolation, the India Today reported.

Health officials rushed to the village and are conducting through tests and tracing the contacts. An isolation centre, too, has been set up in the village to tackle the situation.

The event was attended was scores of people from the neighbouring village, Siddapoor. Many of them have tested positive for Covid-19 and got admitted to the government general hospital in Nizamabad.

A Covid-19 camp has been set up in Siddapoor village.

On Sunday, the Nizamabad district of Telangana reported 96 fresh Covid-19 cases in 24 hours. The district is located at the Maharashtra border.

Telangana as a whole reported 1,097 new Covid-19 cases and six deaths in 24 hours on Sunday. There are 8,746 active cases in the state as of now.

Telangana reported 1,097 fresh COVID-19 cases pushing the tally to over 3.13 lakh, while the death toll rose to 1,723 with six more fatalities, the state government said on Monday. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 302, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri 138 and Rangareddy 116, it said in a bulletin, providing details as of 8 PM on April 4.

The total number of cases stood at3,13,237 while with 268patients being cured, the total recoveries were at 3,02,768. The state has 8,746 active cases and43,070 samples were tested on Sunday.

Cumulatively, over 1.04 crore samples have been tested. The samples tested per million population was over 2.80 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.55 per cent, while it was 1.3 per cent at the national level. The recovery rate in Telangana was 96.65 per cent, while it was 92.8 per cent in the country.

According to a separate release, over 12 lakh people in the state have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine while over 2.60 lakh got their second shot also as of April 4.

India recorded an all-time high of 1,03,558 coronavirus infections in a day, pushing the nationwide Covid-19 tally to 1,25,89,067, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.