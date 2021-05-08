Tribal Food, Lifestyle Behind Success? Telangana Villages Remain Untouched by Coronavirus

While the country is grappling with Covid-19, some tribal villages in Telangana’s Nirmal district are free from the pandemic scare.

As of now, none of the tribal people in these villages have been infected or died of the virus. The villagers believe that it is because they consume Ambali which is a nutritious food, follow strict standards and norms.

The three villages in Nirmal district of Telangana- Pentadari, Ippacharmi and Lakshmi Nagar of Saarangapur mandal, are not aware of the Covid-19 which is causing innumerable deaths and infections across the country.

The villagers say ‘gravel food’ or locally referred to as ‘Ambali’ which is rich in nutrients, coupled with tough lifestyle and hard work are saving their lives for quite a long time. They say that they consume Ambali three times a day as it saves their lives.

According to government reports, there isn’t even a single village that is free from the Covid-19 infection and states are fighting thousands of cases every day. Maharashtra, which is near to the state remains one of the worst affected.

The tribal people have been accustomed to take Raagi Ambali or Jonna (Jowar) Ambali are famous liquid food items which are considered the most nutritious food in Telangana for decades.

Besides taking gravel food or Ambali three times a day the people of these villages do not allow other people enter their villages. They also don’t step outside their homes after 6 pm and enter into houses only after taking bath using warm water with turmeric to get rid of the infections.

Another important reason being said attributed to their hygienic lifestyle is that they grow naturally cultivated vegetables and fruits. These natural food items and Ambali are rich in nutrition and secret of their immunity against any sort of virus.

Pentadari village head says Ambali and natural food items protect them from any virus. In Ippacharmi village, a 85-year-old local doctor Dondhanna prepares a Kashayam by using 21 medicinal elements from forest to fight any infection.

The villagers distribute the ‘liquid Kashayam’ to every house hold as its consumption put them safe and away from diseases. They even do not get mild symptoms like common cold or temperature.

As the neighbouring villages are falling prey to the virus, the Aadivasis wrap a big sized kerchief called Rumali or Thuvvala around their faces. They strictly avoid functions, gatherings and maintain physical distance.

