Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

Telangana Shut Down Till March 31, Only 1 Person Per Family Allowed to Go Outside for Essential Supplies

All inter-state borders will closed and only vehicles carrying essential goods such as medicines will be allowed entry into the state, KCR said.

News18.com

Updated:March 22, 2020, 7:42 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Telangana Shut Down Till March 31, Only 1 Person Per Family Allowed to Go Outside for Essential Supplies
File photo of Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao.

Hyderabad: Telangana will be under complete lockdown till March 31 as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said on Sunday.

Rao made the announcement after chairing a high-level meeting to discuss the situation in the state where the total number of coronavirus positive cases has gone up to 26.

We should show the same spirit as we did today (Janta curfew) till March 31, we will be able to stop the spread of the disease. Telangana will be under lockdown till March 31," he said.

All inter-state borders will closed and only vehicles carrying essential goods such as medicines will be allowed entry into the state, he said. He requested people to confine to their homes during the lockdown period.

Here are all the restrictions that will be in place in Telangana till the end of the month:

** Not more than one person, from each house, will be allowed outside to get necessary groceries or other essential supplies.

** No groups/crowds allowed on roads. Not more than five people can be together.

** All the white ration-card holders (87.59 lakh holders) will be given 12 kg rice for a month.

** Every ration card holder will be given 1500 rupees – this will cost the government 1314 crore rupees. A total of 2416 crore rupees is being spent by the government.

**All government employees need not come to work. Only people associated with essential services will have to come to work. However, other department workers can come to work on rotational basis- at a time 20 percent employees can come

** Evaluation of exam papers will also be put on hold.

** Both government and private sector should pay its employees the salary during the lock down period.

** Anganwadis to be shut but government will work out a way to get meals to school kids.

** Public Transport to be closed. All inter-state borders shut except vehicle carrying essential services goods, nothing will be allowed.

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram