Telangana Will Get Krishna Waters: KTR Slams Congress Chief Revanth Reddy

Telangana Municipal Minister KT Rama Rao Monday said “no force" could prevent the government from getting Krishna water.

He also welcomed TD’s L Ramana into the TRS-fold by offering him primary membership. Ramana will be receiving his pink shawl from Chief Minister K Chandra sekhar Rao on July 16.

Along with minister Malla Reddy, KTR welcomed leaders from the Congress party and hit out at its new chief and MP Revanth Reddy.

As per stipulated norms, Telangana will get its rightful share of the waters from Krishna, he said.

KTR asserted that as per the Andhra Pradesh bifurcation norms, “we will produce power and make use of our water". He was addressing a program after welcoming the leaders from Malkajgiri and other segments into the TRS-fold in the presence of Labour and Employment Minister Ch Malla Reddy.

KTR hit out at TPCC Chief A Revanth Reddy for his remarks against the government. He accused Revanth Reddy of indulging in a vicious campaign against the chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for political gain.

The minister accused the Congress and the BJP of false allegations for political mileage.

He asserted that the government will use its share of water by fighting legally with Andhra Pradesh. “We are not ready to lose our waters and produce power for our needs. The AP Government is resorting to illegal construction of the projects and moving the Centre," he said.

The minister announced that pure water and facilities would be provided to the outskirts and municipalities in ORR and beyond. “It is our right to get Krishna water by fighting with anyone," KT Rama Rao announced.

He said that the irrigation projects will be completed despite the opposition parties coming in the way.

