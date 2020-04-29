Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Made to Shuttle Between Hospitals, Telangana Woman and Her Newborn Baby Die Amid Infection Fears

Taking a serious note of the incident, the State Human Rights Commission directed the state Health and Family Welfare Department to submit a report on the tragic occurrence.

IANS

Updated:April 29, 2020, 10:40 AM IST
Made to Shuttle Between Hospitals, Telangana Woman and Her Newborn Baby Die Amid Infection Fears
(Photo: Reuters/Representative Image)

Hyderabad: A woman and her new born baby have died in Hyderabad, allegedly after she was made to run around hospitals on the suspicion of being infected with Covid-19.

The 20-year-old woman from Gadwal district in Telangana died on Monday night while her one-day old baby boy had succumbed to respiratory problem a day earlier.

Taking a serious note of the incident, the State Human Rights Commission directed the state Health and Family Welfare Department to submit a report on the tragic occurrence.

The deceased's husband, Mahender, told reporters that negligence and delay on the part of the doctors at various hospitals to treat her resulted in her death.

He said when the woman started developing labour pains on April 24, he rushed her to the Gadwal town hospital from their village but doctors advised them to go to Kurnool town in neighbouing Andhra Pradesh as she was suffering from anaemia and blood pressure.

Though Kurnool is just 50 km from Gadwal, he could not take her there due to the strict enforcement of the lockdown as Kurnool has reported the highest number of Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh

Mahender took his wife to the government hospital in Mahabubnagar, but the doctors there advised them to go to Hyderabad. When they approached the government-run maternity hospital at Koti in Hyderabad, the doctors insisted that she undergo Covid-19 test as she is coming from Gadwal, which was declared a red zone due to a large number of infections there. The woman's report returned negative the next day.

She was shifted to the government maternity hospital at Petla Burj, where she gave birth to a baby boy on April 26. The newborn was shifted to the Niloufer Hospital for Children due to respiratory problems. He died the same day.

As the woman's condition turned critical, she was shifted to the Osmania Hospital, where she died on Monday night.



