1-min read

Telangana Woman Beats Alcoholic Husband to Death With Kin's Help

The deceased, Syed Saleem (38), was addicted to liquor and was harassing his wife, Peddapalli Deputy Superintendent of Police T.Sudershan said.

PTI

Updated:August 19, 2019, 10:52 PM IST
Telangana Woman Beats Alcoholic Husband to Death With Kin's Help
Representative image.
Karimnagar: Vexed with her husband's addiction to liquor and harassing her, a woman allegedy beat him to death with the help of her family members at Peddapalli in Karimnagar district, police said on Monday.

The deceased, Syed Saleem (38), was addicted to liquor and was harassing his wife, Peddapalli Deputy Superintendent of Police T.Sudershan said. Vexed with his attitude, his wife decided to kill him and sought the help of her family, he said.

At about 9.30 pm on Sunday, the wife, her parents and two male cousins attacked Syed Saleem at his house and beat him with sticks and stones till he died, Sudershan said. The accused then cleaned the blood stains and threw the body on the bed.

Following a complaint by the brother of the deceased, police registered a case of murder and sent the body to the government hospital at Peddapalli for autopsy. All the accused have been arrested, police added.

