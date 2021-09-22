Telangana Woman Dies After Doctors Fail To Remove Cotton From Stomach During Delivery

In a tragic incident due to the negligence of doctors and nursing home staff, a pregnant woman and her child died. The doctors failed to remove surgical cotton from the stomach after her first delivery, one and a half years ago which proved fatal with infection. Hailing from Bhongir town in the Yadadri district, the family members staged a protest at the hospital seeking justice.

Chintala Mamatha, 20 years, from Rayagiri Mandal came with family members to KK Nursing Home in the town for treatment for severe stomach pain. She has been facing stomach aches for the last three months.

About one and half years ago she gave birth to a female child at KK Nursing Home in Bhongir town. Though the maternity doctors conducted cesarean surgery and delivered a baby girl, they forgot to remove cotton swabs then.

When she faced more pain, the doctors advised her husband Pravin to shift her to Hyderabad for better treatment.

Pravin and family members tried their best to get her better treatment in two private hospitals in Hyderabad. But she was not relieved of the stomach pain.

However, on September 18, they admitted her to another hospital in Secunderabad. While on the way to the hospital in the car, she reportedly gave birth to a stillborn baby.

Later at the hospital, the doctors conducted tests like scanning and other medical tests. They were surprised to find that there was surgical cotton left behind in the stomach a long ago which led to infection and pain.

Though the doctors removed the cotton by conducting surgery, their efforts went in vain. The woman breathed her last on Tuesday due to the severity of the infection.

The family members came to know that negligence by KK Nursing Home doctors during the first delivery led to the death of the woman and child. They got furious for not removing the cotton which led to the infection and death of both mother and the child.

They held a dharna at the KK Nursing Home seeking action against the doctors, nursing home and staff for negligence. They also demanded justice by shouting slogans as the police provided bandobast at the hospital. With the intervention of some middlemen, they withdrew the protests temporarily. However, no case was filed on the incident yet.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here