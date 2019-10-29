Take the pledge to vote

Telangana Woman Forest Official Attacked with Chilly Powder During Anti-Encroachment Drive

Swapna, a forest beat officer, suffered minor injuries when the crowd attacked the department personnel near Kothapalli village in Nennel Mandal.

PTI

Updated:October 29, 2019, 11:50 PM IST
Representative image.

Hyderabad: A woman forest official was injured in an attack by a group of people when she and her colleagues tried to remove an alleged illegal plantation on forest land in Mancherial district on Tuesday, in the second such incident in recent months.

Swapna, a forest beat officer, suffered minor injuries when the crowd attacked the department personnel near Kothapalli village in Nennel Mandal, state Principal Chief Conservator of Forests R Sobha said.

The official along with other staff was on the drive to remove illegal mango plantation in forest land. Today, a group attacked them with chilly powder. In the scuffle which followed, the woman official was injured, Sobha told PTI.

The beat officer was taken to a hospital where she was treated for the injuries, she added.

When contacted, a police official in the district said an inquiry into the incident was on.

The incident came nearly four months after a woman forest range officer was injured when a group allegedly led by the brother of a ruling TRS MLA attacked her Komaram Bheem Asifabad district over a land issue.

The June 30 assault, caught on camera, had sparked an outrage.

