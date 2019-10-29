Telangana Woman Forest Official Attacked with Chilly Powder During Anti-Encroachment Drive
Swapna, a forest beat officer, suffered minor injuries when the crowd attacked the department personnel near Kothapalli village in Nennel Mandal.
Representative image.
Hyderabad: A woman forest official was injured in an attack by a group of people when she and her colleagues tried to remove an alleged illegal plantation on forest land in Mancherial district on Tuesday, in the second such incident in recent months.
Swapna, a forest beat officer, suffered minor injuries when the crowd attacked the department personnel near Kothapalli village in Nennel Mandal, state Principal Chief Conservator of Forests R Sobha said.
The official along with other staff was on the drive to remove illegal mango plantation in forest land. Today, a group attacked them with chilly powder. In the scuffle which followed, the woman official was injured, Sobha told PTI.
The beat officer was taken to a hospital where she was treated for the injuries, she added.
When contacted, a police official in the district said an inquiry into the incident was on.
The incident came nearly four months after a woman forest range officer was injured when a group allegedly led by the brother of a ruling TRS MLA attacked her Komaram Bheem Asifabad district over a land issue.
The June 30 assault, caught on camera, had sparked an outrage.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- What Do Delhi Women Feel About Kejriwal's 'Bhai Dooj' Gift? I Found Out on a Free Bus Ride Today
- Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan Planning Roman Vacay for Her 46th Birthday?
- Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Spark off Dating Rumours at Diwali Party
- Apple AirPods Pro With Noise Cancellation Are Probably What You Were Waiting For
- Friends Made Fun of Wushu, Parents Are Now Enquiring About It: World Champion Praveen Kumar