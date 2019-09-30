Tribal Woman Gang-raped by Employer in Telangana, Husband Assaulted for Demanding Pending Salary

Hyderabad: A 30-year-old tribal woman in Telangana was allegedly gang-raped for three days by her employer and his friends for demanding pending wages while her husband was tied up in an adjacent room and physically assaulted.

The sexual assault started that on the night of September 18, went on till September 21, before the woman and her husband managed to escape and eventually contacted the Rachakonda police a week later.

Originally from Nagarkurnool, the couple were employed by the prime accused, Prasad Reddy, in his poultry farm on a combined salary of Rs 15,000. When they asked for their pending wages, Reddy, summoned the two to his farm on the pretext of an emergency.

The accused allegedly took the couple in a car to a building where they were separated and kept in two rooms. Prasad was joined by three other men who allegedly raped the woman for three days.

The couple managed to escape on September 21 but made their way back to the poultry farm seeking payment. Prasad then allegedly threatened to kill the couple if they revealed anything to the police.

However, on September 26, the couple managed to file a First Information Report (FIR) with the Pahadi Shareef police station. The woman has suffered injury marks all over her body during assault. "The woman has undergone a medical test and we are awaiting results," the report quoted Sunpreet Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Rachakonda.

The police have booked the accused under various sections of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. All four of the accused are reportedly absconding.

