In a tragic incident, a single mother killed her two children by throwing them into Godavari River before jumping to death in Telangana.

According to the police, Manasa (27) got married to Venkateswar of Kosgi in Mahabubnagar district ten years ago. The couple was blessed with two children Baladitya (8) and Bhavya Sri (7). Due to Venkateswar’s ill-health, the family shifted to Nizamabad five years ago and was staying with Manasa’s brother Sandeep.

Meanwhile, Venkateswar died three year ago and Manasa shifted to a rent accommodation. She started working at a shopping mall in Nizamabad to make ends meet.

On January 23, Manasa told her brother that she is going to work. However, she picked her children from school and they reached famous temple town of Basar in Nirmal district by bus.

She feed her children on the banks of Godavari River and then she threw them into the river before jumping into it.

Based on the mobile phone number available on the note books of the children in their school bags, the pilgrims informed their relatives about the incident.

Mudhole Circle Inspector of Police Vinod Reddy and sub inspector Mahesh reached the spot and collected the details from the pilgrims. The sub inspector said based on the complaint given by Manasa’s elder brother Sandeep saying that the single mother has died by suicide after killing her children due to financial problems.

The police has registered a case in the incident.

Disclaimer: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

