Telangana Woman Throws Daughter-in-Law, Her Children from Home After Infecting Them with Covid

A woman who tested positive for coronavirus showed her wicked face to her own family. Despite being home quarantined and taking medicines, the woman got rather an inhuman idea. She infected the virus with her daughter-in-law and her two children by frequently hugging them. Later the woman threw them out of the home.

It sounds strange and true as the incident occurred in a village in Rajanna Siricilla district in the North Telangana area. The woman who tested positive could not bear the social distancing by her daughter-in-law. Instead of maintaining the physical distance to avoid infection to others, she spread the virus to her family members.

She frequently hugged her and got it transferred to the daughter-in-law and two children too became victims of circumstances. The victim belongs to Thimmapur village in Ellareddipeta Mandal of the district and married to a person of Nemaligutta Thanda, a tribal village in the Somaripeta area of Machareddy Mandal in the Kamareddy district three years ago.

About 7 months ago, the husband left for Odisha for livelihood and started working as an auto driver there.

Five days ago, his mother tested positive and home quarantined. Probably the mother-in-law might have thought that when she is positive for the coronavirus, all family members should not be free from the same problem.

Once the daughter-in-law and her two children got the infection, the woman again turned cruel and expelled them from the house. On knowing this, her sister took the young woman with two children to her village Gollapally near Raacharla and taking care of her in-home quarantine.

As the incident created a sensation, her relatives and the local people in the village are demanding action against the old woman. They seek justice by punishing the woman and her husband for throwing out daughter-in-law and two children after deliberately infecting them with coronavirus.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here