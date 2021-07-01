Telangana Woman Ties Mangalasutra at Tahasildar’s Office Gate as Bribe to Get her Land Back

In a pathetic situation in the Rajana Siricilla district in Telangana, a woman staged a unique protest at Tahasildar Office against the illegal transfer of her land to others. She tied her “Mangalasutra” (Thalibottu in Telugu) as a bribe to the Tahasildar office main gate and created a sensation demanding the return of her land.

It occurred just one day after an incident at Shivampet Mandal in the Medak district wherein a farmer poured diesel on the head of Tahasildar and himself for failing to address his land dispute. The woman of Maanala village of Rudrangi Mandal in the Rajanna Siricilla district has been urging for justice for the past three years to give land patta.

Rajanna Siricilla district being represented by Minister MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao in Telangana. “My land was registered and sold out to others illegally,” she said while staging a protest at the Tahasildar office.

A fresh case of the dubious distinction of officials concerned is a glaring example of how best they ignore the Revenue Act and a serious warning given by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to serve people without corruption and delay. She alleges that the revenue officials are denying justice for the past three years. “Without my knowledge, our two acres of land under 130/14 survey number was transferred to others illegally and they sold out to others,” she said.

The woman said that she has two children and lost her husband and no land. By clearing tears rolling down the cheeks, she pleaded saying that at least now the Tahasildar office should take her Mangalasutra and return two acres of land in her name. “I have no money to give as a bribe and the Tahasildar office can take my Mangalasutra to return our land,” she said.

The woman, fed up for the past three years by roaming around the Tahasildar office, resorted to this protest. The land was illegally registered in another’s name after her husband Rajesh death three years ago.

The portal offers foolproof registration of lands of the owners through pattas. The Chief Minister said the portal aims to provide hassle-free services avoiding delays and any faults. This portal also gave an option to the owners and farmers to claim their lands or assets as per revenue procedures.

With the farmers getting Rs 5,000 per acre under Rythy Bandhu and Rs 5 lakh for Rythu Bhima, there is a huge demand for pattadar passbooks. Unmindful of the Dharani portal aim of the government, the revenue officials are not able to respond and do justice, people allege. The District Collector ordered for detailed inquiry by Revenue Divisional Officer. The RDO visited the disputed land and made the initial inquiry.

The RDO said, “According to primary inquiry, there is no such grabbing. But have to check in detail."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here