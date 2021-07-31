Telangana Woos Weavers with Insurance, New Apparel Park to Provide 10,000 Jobs

Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said that the Siricilla district will be developed as a noted apparel park to push exports and wooed weavers to get Rs 5 lakh insurance on the lines of Rythu Bandhu.

He was attending the foundation laying ceremony for Gokuldas Images Co at the Peddur Apparel Park. Gokuldas company MD Samir Hinduja and officials were also present at the function. Rao said that the company will offer jobs and employment to local youth and women.

The Siricilla apparel park to offer about 10,000 jobs to local youths and the district will usher in a new era of development. Most of them will be women of the weavers’ community and will get monthly revenues.

The government is committed to the development of the weavers’ community with insurance as 80 per cent of women get employment.

On par with farmers getting Rs 5 lakh insurance, the weavers will also get the same amount, he announced amid applause.

Siricilla will get back to its past glory of full work with jobs, he said.

The apparel park dream will be true after a long time, he said. Though in 2005, then chief minister YS Rajsekhar Reddy promised to set up an apparel park, the TRS government laid the foundation for it as promised, he said.

The Siricilla apparel park will offer world facilities to the employees amid an eco-friendly environment to boost exports. The workers will get transportation facilities and make lives better in the future, he said.

The government will provide the best facilities and infrastructure for the apparel park, the Minister said.

The park will come up in 60 acres and Gokuldas company to start production in about six months.

