Telangana: Yadagirigutta Hill Shrine Scripts History With One-day Income at Rs 1.09 Crore

Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple located on Yadagirigutta in Telangana has created a new record in its history, when it comes to the number of devotees who visited the hill shrine and the income it received in one day, on Sunday.

A large number of devotees thronged the hill shrine on the third weekend in the auspicious month of Karthika. Apart from the devotees of the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, pilgrims from other districts in Telangana and neighboring states such as Maharashtra and Karnataka reached Yadagirugutta by Saturday night itself.

The entire hill shrine including mandaps, queue complex, and queue lines was jam-packed with devotees. The temple authorities made all arrangements to meet the minimum requirements of the pilgrims including babies, senior citizens, and women along with their families.

To clear the unprecedented rush of devotees, the authorities in coordination with the staff, Vedic pundits, and priests have initiated the process of performing daily religious and spiritual rituals to the presiding deity in the early hours of Sunday itself and opened the doors of the main temple to the devotees who have been eagerly waiting for hours together to have a glimpse of the self-manifested Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy. The devotees performed pujas to the presiding deity with utmost devotion.

Officials from the hill shrine said that creating a new record in the history of the temple in terms of the number of devotees visited and income received on daily basis, as many as 60,000 devotees visited on Sunday and the temple received income of Rs. 1,09,82,466 on the same day.

