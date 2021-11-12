Telangana Youth Falls Unconscious After Alleged Police Brutality; Villagers Storm Station Seeking Justice

A video of a group of people demanding justice from police after their kin was allegedly thrashed by police has gone viral on social media. Telangana police allegedly beat a youth, who was picked up by the police in a burglary case, in Suryapet district. Villagers and relatives of the arrested youth stormed the police station and seeking stringent action. The incident sparked outrage on social media as people drew parallels to the recent Surya-starrer movie Jai Bhim, which showed a case of inhumane behaviour by police.

Following a theft case compliant in Ekuru village of Atmakur (S) Mandal, police initially took custody of Dharavat Navin after going through video footage related to the burglary. Upon interrogation, Dharavat Veerashankar and three others were brought to the police station. Veerashankar reportedly fell unconscious after being beaten black and blue by the police. In an alleged attempt to cover up the scene, police called the family members of Veerashankar and asked them to take him home.

The case also falls along the lines of a Dalit woman Mariyamma, who died in police custody in Yadadri district on June 18. In the wake of the high court’s comment that Mariamma’s lockup death case in Addagudur in Yadadri district deserves to be investigated by CBI, this case of police beating up the tribal youth has become sensational. It is to be seen what the high officials will say after getting a report from the district health officials on conducting a medical test on him.

Higher police officers are currently investigating with district health officials to confirm if Veerashankar, who is undergoing medical tests, was indeed beat up.

