Telangana's Conjoined Twins Defy Odds to Pass Class 10 Exams, Father Sees Dreams of Them Joining IT Industry

Telangana’s conjoined twins Veena and Vani meritoriously passed Secondary School Certificate Examination on Tuesday.

Veena scored 9.3 Grade Point Average-GPA and Vani got 9.2 out of 10. They wrote their examinations at Prathibha school of Madhura Nagar as rest of the exams were cancelled in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. The results were announced by the education department on the basis of the previous performance of students.

“I want them to see in a good position. They should become IT professionals so that they can work and live together.” Said Murali, Veena and Vani’s father.

“We are very happy for passing the examination and thankful to the government for making all the necessary arrangements. Yet we do not have any future plans. But want to apt MEC in plus two,” Veena and Vani said.

Telangana government took charge of the girls’ education post-December 2019 after the district education officer wrote a letter urging the state government to assist them.

Following which, the sisters were enlisted in a government high school in Vengal Rao Nagar. The authorities then permitted them to appear the Class 10 examination at the same centre but on different hall tickets after they expressed their desire to write the exam separately.

The government ensured that the sisters wrote their exams in privacy and offered them help of scribes to which they denied.

The sisters are craniopagus twins- they are fused at the skulls but have separate brains. Born in 2002 to Murali and Nagalakshmi from Beerishettigudem village of Mahabubabad district, they received treatment at Niloufer Hospital in Hyderabad.

Over the years, medical and surgical experts from India, the United Kingdom, and Singapore examined the girls on several occasions in a bid to find a way to separate them. It was estimated that the complex procedure would cost around Rs 10 crore.

In 2016, doctors from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) determined that the risk factors in separating the twins included them becoming comatose, crippled for life, and dying on the operation table, as intricate neurological veins were tangled up between the two.

However, parents of Veena and Vani is lost their confidence in separating them and came to the conclusion that they have to lead their lives together.