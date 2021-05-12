Telangana's Covid-19 Task Force Takes Stock of Situation as Lockdown Restrictions Kick in

A Task Force Committee on Corona met in Hyderabad urged the Centre to provide more stocks of vaccination, oxygen supply and Remdesivir injections to Telangana.

IT and Municipal Minister KT Rama Rao, who was appointed by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as its chairman, has discussed with officials on procuring more jabs, oxygen and Remdesivir injections at all levels.

Chairing the meeting, which favoured for completing the global tenders to get more stocks of injections, KTR said that the Centre should support and supply adequate Remdesivir injections, oxygen, Covaxin and Covishield to meet our demands.

He took stock of the situation in the State with senior officials and sought immediate action to address the issues.

The meeting held on the day when Telangana started its lockdown to curb cases in the second wave of the pandemic. The government decided to impose the lockdown for 10 days.

The government said that the shortage of vaccines has interrupted the vaccination drive in the State.

The Minister asked Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to get global tenders finalised to acquire more vaccines and

oxygen.

The meeting attended by Committee members, secretaries in the presence of Jayesh Ranjan, Sandip Kumar Sultana, Vikas Raj and CMO Secretary Rajasekhar Reddy.

The Minister instructed them to monitor the situation to bring down Covid cases and deaths drastically by improving facilities.

He also vouched for continuous efforts with the Centre to meet the requirements for injections and oxygen supply.

The Minister hoped for an immediate response from the Centre to break the Corona chain. KTR suggested that the patients should not be denied treatment and services in the hospitals.

The officials told to meet the requirements of the hospitals and health centres in districts, towns and villages.

“We have to get more vaccines and oxygen supply through global tenders and supply of injections and oxygen stocks from the Centre,” he added.

