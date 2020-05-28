INDIA

1-MIN READ

Telangana's Districts Bordering Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh on Alert for Locust Swarms

Swarms of locust were seen in the walled city of Jaipur this week. (Photo: PTI)

After a high-level meeting with farm scientists, experts and official, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said the state is ready to tackle the problem by using jetting machines, fire engines and pesticides in the bordering districts.

H Venkatesh
  • News18 Hyderabad
  • Last Updated: May 28, 2020, 10:28 PM IST
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday instructed officials to prevent the entry of locust swarms into the state from neighbouring Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh.

After a high-level meeting with farm scientists, experts and official, Rao said the state is ready to tackle the problem by using jetting machines, fire engines and pesticides in the bordering districts.

Rao has asked officials to use 12 jetting machines and fire engines and 15,000 litres of chemical solutions to kill the swarms.

A five-member committee has been formed to monitor the problem of locust swarms.

Rao said if the direction of wind changes, the swarms might move towards Telangana from Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and nearby places. The team will monitor the problem through a helicopter from Adilabad to Bhadrachalam.


