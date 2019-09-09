Telangana's Khammam District Records Over 1,300 Dengue Cases

Officials have revealed that the Khammam district alone in Telangana has recorded 1,349 dengue cases and over 100 in Kothagudem district, reported The Hans India. While officials have denied any reports of death from the mosquito-borne disease, unconfirmed reports speak of 10 deaths so far from dengue, the news story further stated. Apart from dengue cases, a total of 15 malaria cases, as well as 103 chikungunya cases, have also been reported, sources revealed to The Hans India. Notably, as many as 2,961 patients suffering from viral fevers have visited Government Hospital in Khammam.

Following enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) test, practitioners found 1,349 positive cases of dengue. Speaking to The Hans India, District Medical and Health Officer Dr Kalvathi Bhai said no death was reported due to dengue fever in the district. She further added that all measures were taken to prevent the spread of viral fevers in the villages.

Fogging and health camps are being held across villages and nearly 650 cases of dengue were recorded after the complete ELISA tests. The health official added that special wards have been set up in government hospitals for patients suffering from the mosquito-borne diseases.

Kothagudem district saw around 400 malaria cases and 100 dengue cases being reported with not less than 60 percent of those cases reported at hospitals in Kothagudem, Bhadrachalam, Yellandhu and Palvoncha main hospitals were viral fevers.

While health officials claimed no death was reported due to dengue, the District Medical and Health officer Bhaskar Naik evaded answers to questions posed by reporters.

However, speaking to The Hans India, Dr Koti Reddy, District Headquarter Hospital Superintendent said that only 10 dengue cases were reported in Bhadrachalam and Kothagudem divisions.

Meanwhile, V P Gouthm, the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Project Officer held a meeting with all medical officers, supervisors, and officers at his chambers in Bhadrachalam where he directed the officials to concentrate on preventing the spread of dengue and malaria cases in the Agency areas.

Gouthm also ordered the officers to conduct medical camps and conduct awareness camps in all villages which are under 13 primary health centres.

The Hans India report also stated that tribal leader K Ramesh demanded the government announce health emergency in the state, since, according to him, a large number of people are suffering from seasonal fevers in erstwhile Khammam district and 10 people have already died due to dengue.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.