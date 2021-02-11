News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Telangana's Manasa Varanasi Crowned VLCC Femina Miss India World 2020

Manasa Varanasi, an engineer from Telangana, on Wednesday night emerged as the winner of VLCC Femina Miss India World 2020. While Haryana's Manika Sheokand was declared VLCC Femina Miss Grand India 2020, Uttar Pradesh's Manya Singh was crowned VLCC Femina Miss India 2020 - runner-up.

The jury panel comprised actors Neha Dhupia, Chitrangada Singh, Pulkit Samrat and renowned designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock. The opening round of the pageant was led by Miss World Asia 2019 Suman Rao.

VLCC Femina Miss India 2020 was co-powered by Sephora and Roposo. The grand finale will be telecast on February 28 on Colors TV channel.

    Loading...