Telangana’s New Secretariat to be Named After BR Ambedkar; KCR Says ‘Befitting Honour to Architect of Constitution’

The Telangana government on Wednesday decided to name the new integrated Secretariat complex in Hyderabad after Babasaheb BR Ambedkar. The move came after the Telangana legislative assembly unanimously passed a resolution urging the central government to name the new Parliament building in New Delhi after the chief architect of the Constitution.

Construction of the new integrated Secretariat complex has been progressing at a fast pace with the target of getting it ready by the upcoming festival of Dasara. As per an official statement, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) instructed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to take necessary action in this regard.

“We are naming our Secretariat with Dr BR Ambedkar and demand to name India’s new Parliament building after Dr Ambedkar is not just a small issue. The Telangana Assembly already adopted a unanimous resolution in this regard as it is only a befitting honour to the architect of the Indian constitution. A letter will also be written to the Prime minister of India in this regard. Considering our demand, name Parliament building after BR Ambedkar,” the Chief Minister said on the occasion.

Further, Rao said that it is a proud moment for all the people in Telangana that the state’s main administration headquarters – Secretariat is named after India’s Social Philosopher and highly intellectual, Bharata Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar and this decision is exemplary for India.

Rao also stated that the Telangana government is moving forward by adhering to the philosophy of Ambedkar that all the people of India should get equal respect in all fields.

“With the incorporation of Article 3 in the Constitution by Dr Ambedkar, the Telangana has been formed as a separate state. The Telangana state government is governing the state with a human face for SC, ST, BC, minority and women communities as well as poor upper caste people by implementing BR Ambedkar’s constitutional spirit.” he added.

Rao also noted that Ambedkar’s dream of India has a unique democratic character of diversity and his spirit guides us that only by implementing the federal spirit, equal rights and opportunities will be provided to all communities.

