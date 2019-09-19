Telangana's Rajendranagar Continues to Reel Under Deadly Dengue Fever
A total of 16 positive cases of dengue were reported from Shastripuram division under Rajendranagar constituency alone.
Aedes aegypti mosquitoes with the dengue-blocking Wolbachia bacteria are seen inside a laboratory tube before being released in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil August 29, 2017. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares - RC1CABD69F30
The entomology wing of GHMC Rajendranagar has swung into action with anti-larva operations to check spread of mosquitoes and mosquito-borne diseases like dengue, malaria and chikungunya in schools, water bodies, hostels and neighbourhoods.
The move comes amidst reports of an increase in dengue cases and complaints pouring in from different areas in Rajendranagar, reported The Hans India.
Notably, a total of 16 positive cases of dengue were reported from Shastripuram division under Rajendranagar constituency alone, the website had earlier reported, adding that it came to light during the 5-day medical camp organised at Zaviyah, the hillock area in Shastripuram Colony. The report further stated that on the first three days, some 1,200 people approached the camp to avail of free medical facility.
On being informed about the positive cases of dengue being reported in the Sastripuram camp, assistant entomologist, GHMC Rajendranagar, Udai Kiran said that they are doing their best to check the spread of mosquitoes as well as bringing awareness among the people about the repercussions of mosquito bites.
He further added that mosquitoes are the main cause of spreading dengue from one another and to check the spread of these mosquitoes, they are organising 'Anti-Larva Operations' in different areas.
Kiran also said that they regularly and actively administer fogging and spraying anti-larvae chemicals to check the spread of mosquitoes in their fight against mosquito-borne diseases. Furthermore, they also organise awareness camps in government schools and other public institutions to teach the children and the elders the methods of precautions that keep them safe from the bite of mosquitoes.
The assistant entomologist, GHMC Rajendranagar confirmed that scores of complaints were indeed pouring in about people suffering from seasonal diseases due to spread of mosquitoes and appealed to the public to call him on the number +91 9502090925 and inform about the mosquito menace so that he could arrange some staff to address the issue immediately, the report added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actor Mohsin Khan is Down with Dengue
- OnePlus 7T With Round Triple-Camera Module Revealed in Official Press Image
- 33,000 People Want Oxford Dictionary to Change its Definition of 'Woman'. Here's Why.
- Images of Mars' Icy Dunes Might Make You Crave for Some Ice-Cream
- Tamil Nadu's New EV Policy Seeks Full Road Tax Exemption for Electric Vehicles Until 2022