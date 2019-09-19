Telangana's Rajendranagar Continues to Reel Under Deadly Dengue Fever

The entomology wing of GHMC Rajendranagar has swung into action with anti-larva operations to check spread of mosquitoes and mosquito-borne diseases like dengue, malaria and chikungunya in schools, water bodies, hostels and neighbourhoods.

The move comes amidst reports of an increase in dengue cases and complaints pouring in from different areas in Rajendranagar, reported The Hans India.

Notably, a total of 16 positive cases of dengue were reported from Shastripuram division under Rajendranagar constituency alone, the website had earlier reported, adding that it came to light during the 5-day medical camp organised at Zaviyah, the hillock area in Shastripuram Colony. The report further stated that on the first three days, some 1,200 people approached the camp to avail of free medical facility.

On being informed about the positive cases of dengue being reported in the Sastripuram camp, assistant entomologist, GHMC Rajendranagar, Udai Kiran said that they are doing their best to check the spread of mosquitoes as well as bringing awareness among the people about the repercussions of mosquito bites.

He further added that mosquitoes are the main cause of spreading dengue from one another and to check the spread of these mosquitoes, they are organising 'Anti-Larva Operations' in different areas.

Kiran also said that they regularly and actively administer fogging and spraying anti-larvae chemicals to check the spread of mosquitoes in their fight against mosquito-borne diseases. Furthermore, they also organise awareness camps in government schools and other public institutions to teach the children and the elders the methods of precautions that keep them safe from the bite of mosquitoes.

The assistant entomologist, GHMC Rajendranagar confirmed that scores of complaints were indeed pouring in about people suffering from seasonal diseases due to spread of mosquitoes and appealed to the public to call him on the number +91 9502090925 and inform about the mosquito menace so that he could arrange some staff to address the issue immediately, the report added.

