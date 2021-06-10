Telemedicine Services Become Boon in Chhattisgarh's Naxal-affected Dantewada

The telemedicine facility of Danteshwari started at the Naxal-affected Dantewada district in Chhattisgarh has proved to be a boon for many in the region. When the condition of pregnant Phule Lekami from the Ghotpal village deteriorated at the sub-health centre there, the staff immediately contacted Dr Padmini present at the telemedicine control room of the district hospital.

The doctor guided the staff via teleconsultation service for safe delivery of the woman.

The staff said the situation was complicated and said that had the telemedicine facility not been started, the maternity would not have got the right treatment on time.

During the Covid-19 period, the Dantewada administration has expanded Danteshwari Telemedicine facilities so that not only in hospitals but any patient can take advantage of it sitting at home.

Patients can easily register themselves for the facility sitting at home through the link or the district’s website dantewada.nic with their mobile phones.

After the registration, an e-health consultation will be given free of cost by specialist doctors through a video link received on the patient’s mobile.

Through this facility, the elderly, women and helpless patients can get proper medical advice and help from home in the Corona period.

Surekha Salaam, CHO, said, “We are getting a lot of help through telemedicine consultation, we contacted the doctors from the telemedicine control room of the district hospital. The doctor joined the line and guided us. The staff work together on the advice of the doctor. So far more than 100 cases have been cured through telemedicine consultation.”

The services were started about six months ago on the initiative of Collector Deepak Soni in more than 40 hospitals of the district. About a month and a half ago, CHOs were appointed in 26 hospitals. Patients have got the good benefit of this facility. So far, 385 patients have utilised this facility.

What is Telemedicine?

Telemedicine is an emerging discipline of health services in the field of health care where the synergistic focus of medical science with information technology has led to the delivery of health care in various areas of health in rural and remote areas such as education, training and management with many applications. It is as effective as a telephone conversation between a patient and a health specialist on a medical issue. Diagnostic tests like ECG, radiological images, etc., for medical information. It is also part of doing complex tasks like sending medical records and doing interactive medical video conferencing on a real time basis with the help of IT-based hardware and software, video conferencing using broadband by satellite and terrestrial network.

