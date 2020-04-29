Television Journalist Among 10 New Covid-19 Cases Reported in Kerala
Of the new cases, six were reported from Kollam, two each from Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod.
File photo of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
A television journalist and three healthcare workers were among the ten people who tested positive for COVID-19 in Kerala on Wednesday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.
The journalist from Kasaragod became the first from the media to test positive for coronavirus in the state.
"Media personnel need to be careful and should exercise caution while engaging in news gathering," Vijayan told
reporters here.
"Ten people tested negative on Wednesday, the Chief Minister added.
As of Tuesday, the state had 123 active cases while the aggregate stood at 485.
