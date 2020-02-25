Journalists Attacked by Rioters in North East Delhi, Another Receives Bullet Injury
Many other journalists took to social media to share tales of how they were heckled and some alleged they were questioned about their religious identity.
People watch a car burn during communal clashes in New Delhi, on February 24. (AP Photo/Md Meharban)
New Delhi: A journalist with JK 24X7 news received a bullet injury and two reporters from NDTV were beaten and punched by rioters in northeast Delhi, which was wracked by fresh violence on Tuesday.
Akash sustained a bullet injury while covering the communal clashes in Maujpur locality and is in hospital where his condition is serious, said a tweet from JK 24X7 channel.
NDTV said its journalist Arvind Gunasekar was hit by rioters while he was at one of the spots in northeast Delhi and lost a tooth. His fellow reporter, Saurabh, who tried to shield him, was punched, it said.
Many other journalists took to social media to share tales of how they were heckled and some alleged they were questioned about their religious identity.
On Monday, too, reporters had a tough time covering the violence with many of them threatened and heckled.
The death toll in the violence in northeast Delhi has climbed to nine, according to GTB hospital authorities.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 23 January , 2020 Bal Thackeray: Maharashtra’s Charismatic Demagogue | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- How a YouTube Star Tricked Her Followers into Believing She Was on a Luxurious Vacation in Bali
- Video of Disha Patani Doing a Back Flip will Give You Major Gym Goals
- Coronavirus And Superspreaders: Humans Can Carry And Transmit COVID-19 Without Symptoms
- Strangers Can Get Access to Your Private WhatsApp Groups, Here’s How to Stop Them
- Go Air Offering Discounted Flight Tickets at Just Rs 957, International Airfare at Rs 5,295