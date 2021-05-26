Telgi Scam, 26/11 Mumbai Attacks: The New CBI Chief's Cap Has Many Feathers

Maharashtra IPS officer Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, who was named the new CBI director on Tuesday after a series of high-powered meetings chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has seen it all in his long, all-encompassing career.

The 1985 batch officer, who is currently the Director General of CISF, was shortlisted by the appointment committee of the cabinet that also comprises Chief Justice of India NV Ramanna and Home Minister Amit Shah. “The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has based on the panel recommended by the Committee, approved the appointment of Shri Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, IPS (MH: 1985) as Director, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a period of two years from the date of assumption of charge of the office or until further orders whichever is earlier," the ACC’s Tuesday order said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation was working without a regular chief for over three months after Rishi Kumar Shukla completed his two-year tenure on February 3. CBI Additional Director Praveen Sinha, a 1988-batch IPS officer of Gujarat cadre, was appointed the acting chief of the agency after Shukla completed his tenure.

He has earlier served in the premier Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) and the Special Protection Group (SPG).

Experience in the CBI or the vigilance department used to be one of the criteria for the CBI chief’s post until the appointments of Alok Verma and Shukla.

Sleuthing and spying

The senior IPS officer has rich experience in handling terror investigations and intelligence gathering both at the state and central level.

Before taking over as the Director-General of Maharashtra Police, Jaiswal investigated numerous high-profile corruption cases in his home cadre. He probed the Telgi stamp paper scam before the CBI stepped in. He has also lead the State Reserve Police Force and the State Intelligence Bureau.

From the serial blasts of 2006 to the deadly terror attack on November 26, 2008, Jaiswal has been part of some of the biggest criminal and terror investigations in Mumbai.

On the Naxal front, apart from leading several operations, he supervised probes into the Elgar Parishad and Bhima Koregaon violence cases where the NIA later chargesheeted activists like Sudha Bhardwaj, Stan Swamy, Gautam Navlakha, Varvarao Rao among others. Jaiswal has also served in Pune as an Additional Police Commissioner and been part of the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) too.

His role in exposing corruption in Maharashtra recently came to the fore when BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis made public a letter purportedly written by Jaiswal to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray highlighting allegations of corruption in transfer-posting in the Mumbai police.

