Tell China That Arunachal is Part of India, MP Writes To PM Modi

Congress MP from Arunachal Pradesh Ninong Ering has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighting the issues regarding his state that could be discussed during his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.In the letter, Ering mentions that China providing stapled visas to people of the state is of concern and needs to be addressed immediately.“Government must assert the territorial integrity of India and convey the feelings of Arunachal Pradesh people in a firm manner,” the letter reads, a copy of which is with News18.Speaking to News18, Ering said that he had requested for a meeting with the PM but could not get it, which is why he wrote the letter instead.“I actually wanted to tell him to take someone from the state too to make the point better but I didn’t get the chance to meet him. It is my duty to express the concerns and issues related to people of the state to the Prime Minister,” Ering added.Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold an informal summit in China's Wuhan city from April 27 to 28 to exchange views on bilateral and international matters and to enhance mutual communication between the two leaders.The letter also talks about Chinese transgressions into Arunachal Pradesh.“At many instances in recent times, Chinese troops have tried to enter into Arunachal Pradesh and built roads, recently in Bising village…you must protest against such incidents and tell China to respect sovereignty and territorial integrity of India as envisaged in the Panscheel agreement,” Ering wrote.He also mentioned the Siang valley and the alleged diversion of Brahmaputra river water by the Chinese and called upon Modi to negotiate a water treaty with China for sustainable development.