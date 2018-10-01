GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
'Tell Your Boss, He'll Forgive You': How Kiren Rijiju's Daughter Got Him to Attend Her School Function

An elated father, Kiren Rijiju, posted a picture with his daughter and a video where the little one is seen advising the 47-year-old minister to take some time out of his work.

News18.com

Updated:October 1, 2018, 3:06 PM IST
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju along with his daughter (Twitter/@KirenRijiju)
New Delhi: Sneaking some time out of his packed schedule, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju was recently all smiles at a Delhi school. Thanks to his "boss", who let him off on his daughter's request.

An elated father then posted a picture with his daughter and a video where the little one is seen advising the 47-year-old minister to take some time out of his work and ask his "boss" for leave.

"Papa, tomorrow is my Grandparents' Day. You must come tomorrow. Mama always comes to my school, sees the performance. She sees my dancing...the fish dance. But you never ever come to my school. How can that be, papa? My grandparents come to Delhi from far village," she says.

To this, the minister replies, "Alright, I'll try to come. I'm so busy these days. What to do?"

The daughter then makes a suggestion and is sure that "the boss" wouldn't refuse it. "You have office but just say to your boss that I have to come to my daughter's school. Then your boss can forgive you," she says.




The video has since then received over 600 re-tweets and more than 3,000 comments with twitterati aww-ing over the little girl's cuteness.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
