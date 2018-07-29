GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Telugu Actress' Daughter Found Hanging At Her Hyderabad Home

During the probe, it came to surface that the woman was battling health issues and this possibly pushed her to take the extreme step, said police.

News18.com

Updated:July 29, 2018, 8:38 AM IST
Telugu actress Annapurna. (Twitter)
New Delhi: The daughter of a Telugu film actress, Annapurna, allegedly committed suicide on Saturday in Hyderabad.

Police confirmed that the incident took place in the morning, wherein the daughter, who has been identified as Keerthi, allegedly committed suicide at their residence.

"Keerthi who is around 35 years old has committed suicide by hanging herself to death at her residence," said KS Rao, ACP Banjara hills Division.

The woman had been married for over three years and had a child.

During the probe, it came to surface that the woman was battling health issues and this possibly pushed her to take the extreme step, said police.

Her body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem.

A case has been registered under section 174 of CrPC at Banjarahills police station in the city. Further investigation is underway.

| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
