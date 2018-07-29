English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Telugu Actress' Daughter Found Hanging At Her Hyderabad Home
During the probe, it came to surface that the woman was battling health issues and this possibly pushed her to take the extreme step, said police.
Telugu actress Annapurna. (Twitter)
Loading...
New Delhi: The daughter of a Telugu film actress, Annapurna, allegedly committed suicide on Saturday in Hyderabad.
Police confirmed that the incident took place in the morning, wherein the daughter, who has been identified as Keerthi, allegedly committed suicide at their residence.
"Keerthi who is around 35 years old has committed suicide by hanging herself to death at her residence," said KS Rao, ACP Banjara hills Division.
The woman had been married for over three years and had a child.
During the probe, it came to surface that the woman was battling health issues and this possibly pushed her to take the extreme step, said police.
Her body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem.
A case has been registered under section 174 of CrPC at Banjarahills police station in the city. Further investigation is underway.
Also Watch
Police confirmed that the incident took place in the morning, wherein the daughter, who has been identified as Keerthi, allegedly committed suicide at their residence.
"Keerthi who is around 35 years old has committed suicide by hanging herself to death at her residence," said KS Rao, ACP Banjara hills Division.
The woman had been married for over three years and had a child.
During the probe, it came to surface that the woman was battling health issues and this possibly pushed her to take the extreme step, said police.
Her body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem.
A case has been registered under section 174 of CrPC at Banjarahills police station in the city. Further investigation is underway.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
-
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
No Rights, No Home: The Tales of Women Who Are Bought and Sold By Haryana's Men
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering The Martyrdom Of Major CB Dwivedi, Through His Daughters’ Words
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Thursday 26 July , 2018 What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Monday 23 July , 2018 No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
Thursday 26 July , 2018 No Rights, No Home: The Tales of Women Who Are Bought and Sold By Haryana's Men
Thursday 26 July , 2018 Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering The Martyrdom Of Major CB Dwivedi, Through His Daughters’ Words
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Sunil Grover's Recent Video for Priyanka Chopra's Role in Bharat Will Leave You in Splits; Watch
- Apple is Not Redesigning The Wheel With iOS 12, And That is Great
- Tamim Ton Helps Bangladesh to Series Victory Against West Indies
- 'Sacred Games' Makers Talk About Their Favourite Character, Criticism, and First Pirated Show in Reddit AMA
- Clouds Block 'Blood Moon' View, Ruin Century’s Longest Lunar Eclipse for Delhiites
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...