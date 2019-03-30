Telugu Film Actress Accuses Pawan Kalyan of Exploiting Girls, Says His Fans Threatening Her

Actress Sri Reddy, who created a sensation last year with her allegations of casting couch and sexual harassment in the Telugu film industry, is in the news again.She has now accused Jana Sena Party chief and actor Pawan Kalyan of playing with the lives of several women in the film industry.“Before Pawan Kalyan comes asking for votes from the people of Andhra Pradesh he should answer to the girls who were exploited by him. He played with the lives of several girls in the film industry.” Reddy said.“I am getting thousands of calls from Pawan Kalyan fans daily. When I started telling truths about him, he turned his fans against me. I’m suffering a lot because of Kalyan. Why can’t he control his fans? I have a life threat from Kalyan and his fans,” Reddy told News 18.Earlier, the actress had accused Kalyan of making an obscene gesture towards her in front of camera. Reddy has been fighting against the casting couch in Telugu film Industry.