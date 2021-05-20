Telugu Star Chiranjeevi to Start Oxygen Banks in Telangana and Andhra Through His Charitable Trust

Noted Telugu actor and former Union minister Chiranjeevi Konidela will soon start oxygen banks in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in a bid to help families of critical coronavirus patients looking for the life-saving gas amid a shortage.

The actor-turned-politician said oxygen will be supplied through his charitable trust and blood bank and distributed among people across all districts of the two states. His son and actor Ram Charan will monitor oxygen procurement, stock and supply and coordinate with organisers of fan clubs of Chiranjeevi in the districts.

Chiranjeevi had opened a blood and eye bank in 1998 to prevent related deaths.

Earlier, the former politician had given Rs 1 lakh to the wife of his driver who lost his life to COVID-19 in April.

