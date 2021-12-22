Both the Telugu states have shivered under extreme weather conditions for the past few days when the lowest minimum temperature was recorded below 10 degrees Celsius. Weather officials attributed this phenomenon to the presence of the cold winds coming from the north and north-easterly parts of the country.

Single-digit temperatures are already being recorded in many parts of Telangana.

However, single-digit temperatures are being recorded in Hyderabad city as well as never before. Temperatures in many parts of the city worsened on Tuesday night.

This is the second time that the minimum temperature in Telangana has dropped below 4 degrees Celsius in December. The last recorded temperature in the state was 3.5 degrees Celsius in Adilabad on December 27, 2017, according to the Meteorological Department.

Tuesday saw single-digit temperatures for the fifth day in a row not only across the state but also in many parts of the city. The overall minimum temperature was 10.8 degrees Celsius, which was at least four degrees below normal. The meteorological department-Hyderabad has forecast fog in the city in the morning.

Out of 33 districts in Telangana, 29 districts have recorded temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius on Tuesday night. With this, IMD has issued Orange Alert for Adilabad, Komaram Bhim Asifabad, Manchiryala, Nirmal, Jagittala, Rajanna Sirisilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu and Medak districts. The IMD Office has forecast minimum temperatures of at least three degrees Celsius for the next five days.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh also records the lowest temperatures. Well known destination Visakhapatnam city may not see minimum temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius but Visakhapatnam agency areas including Araku recorded the lowest temperature of 2.5 degrees. Usually, this area in Andhra Pradesh reports 0-degree temperatures every year before the Pongal. However, both governments have announced orange alert in some parts of both areas due to low temperatures.

