Temperature Change Will Not Impact Coronavirus Spread, Says ICMR Chief

New Delhi: Amid a slight decline in temperature after rains lashed Delhi-NCR on Thursday, Indian Council of Medical Research director general Balram Bhargava said the change in weather will not have any impact on the spread of novel coronavirus.

Thirty people have tested positive for the virus so far with the latest being a man from Ghaziabad with a recent travel history to Iran.

Refuting claims that the virus spreads in low temperature, Bhargava said that no such finding has been proven till now.

There is no relation between decline in temperature and the spread of the virus, he said, adding that the virus does not spread through air but human contact.

He advised people to take care of themselves against cough and cold with the change in weather.

The mercury in the national capital dropped slightly in the past two days due to overcast skies and rains in parts of the city.

As per the weather advisory for Delhi-NCR, rain accompanied with rain is likely to hit the regions till Saturday.

Delhi recorded a minimum of 15. 4 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 23 degrees Celsius was recorded on Friday morning.

