Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Temperature in Delhi Settles a Notch Below Season's Average

The weatherman has predicted that the heat wave will continue during the day and the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 44 degrees Celsius.

PTI

Updated:June 9, 2019, 10:25 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Temperature in Delhi Settles a Notch Below Season's Average
The weatherman has predicted that the heat wave will continue during the day and the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 44 degrees Celsius.
Loading...

New Delhi: The residents of the national capital woke up to a warm morning on Sunday with the minimum temperature settling at 27.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.

According to the MeT department, the humidity level recorded at 8.30 am was 40 per cent. The weatherman has predicted that the heat wave will continue during the day.

"The skies will remain clear and the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 44 degrees Celsius," an official said.

On Saturday, the Safdarjung Observatory recorded the maximum temperature at 42.7 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal, and the minimum temperature at 28 degrees Celsius.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram