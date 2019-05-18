Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Temperature in Delhi Settles Seven Notches Below Season's Average

The weatherman has forecast cloudy skies for the day with the possibility of thunderstorm accompanied with very light rains and gusty winds.

PTI

Updated:May 18, 2019, 1:48 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Temperature in Delhi Settles Seven Notches Below Season's Average
Image for representative purposes only. (Photo: PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to a pleasant Saturday morning as overnight rain at some places in the city brought the temperature down.

Safdarjung observatory, the recording of which is considered official for the city, recorded a minimum temperature of 19.5 degrees Celsius, seven notches below the season's average.

Humidity was recorded at 77 per cent. The observatory received a rainfall of 11.6mm. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 37 degrees Celsius.

Palam observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 20.6 degrees Celsius, six notches below the season's average. It received a rainfall of 19.6 mm. Humidity was recorded at 75 per cent.

The weatherman has forecast cloudy skies for the day with the possibility of thunderstorm accompanied with very light rains and gusty winds.

On Friday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 24.6 degrees Celsius while the maximum was recorded at 37.4 degrees Celsius.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram