Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Temperature Likely to Touch 44 Degrees Celsius in Gujarat, 'Orange Alert' Issued

The meteorological department said heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Banaskantha, Sabarkantha and Surat.

News18.com

Updated:April 28, 2019, 10:52 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Temperature Likely to Touch 44 Degrees Celsius in Gujarat, 'Orange Alert' Issued
(Representative image)
Loading...
Surat: The Gujarat health department on Sunday issued an 'Orange Alert', following the sudden spurt in heat across the state, with temperatures likely to touch 44 degrees Celsius.

"An Orange Alert has been announced for two days, due to the heatwave. All our BRTS bus stands have ORS packets, Municipal Corporation has made arrangements for water at multiple points," Dr Mahendra Patel, deputy health officer of Surat Municipal Corp, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

A notice by the meteorological department warned that heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Banaskantha, Sabarkantha and Surat; in the districts of Saurashtra-Kutch namely Bhavnagar, Veraval, Porbandar, Rajkot, Amreli, Surendranagar, Kutch and Diu.

The notice said moderate temperature with tolerable heat will exist for the next two days and children and the elderly, and people with chronic diseases should take special precaution.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram