Temperature Likely to Touch 44 Degrees Celsius in Gujarat, 'Orange Alert' Issued

: The Gujarat health department on Sunday issued an 'Orange Alert', following the sudden spurt in heat across the state, with temperatures likely to touch 44 degrees Celsius."An Orange Alert has been announced for two days, due to the heatwave. All our BRTS bus stands have ORS packets, Municipal Corporation has made arrangements for water at multiple points," Dr Mahendra Patel, deputy health officer of Surat Municipal Corp, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.A notice by the meteorological department warned that heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Banaskantha, Sabarkantha and Surat; in the districts of Saurashtra-Kutch namely Bhavnagar, Veraval, Porbandar, Rajkot, Amreli, Surendranagar, Kutch and Diu.The notice said moderate temperature with tolerable heat will exist for the next two days and children and the elderly, and people with chronic diseases should take special precaution.