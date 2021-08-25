Temperatures Drop as Rains Lash Parts of Himachal, Passengers Warned

Heavy rains lashed parts of Himachal Pradesh Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, compelling authorities to issue a notice urging people to take precautions while travelling. Since June 13, the arrival of the monsoon, several incidents of landslides have led to the loss of lives.

In the Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh, the authorities have closed Kharot-Sarkaghat road following heavy rains. Big boulders fell on the road, but fortunately, no casualty has been reported.

After the incessant rain on Tuesday, the maximum temperature recorded was 34.7C in Una, 32.8 in Bhuntar and 32.0C in Bilaspur. Hamirpur-Chamba recorded 31.8C, while Sundernagar, Mandi and Bilaspur registered 31.7C, 31.1C, and 29.5C. In Kangra, the maximum recorded temperature was 28.6. Dharamsala, Nahan and Manali-Keylong registered 28.2C, 27.3C and 26.6C respectively. Other districts such as Kalpa, Shimla, and Dalhousie recorded 24.5, 22.9. 20.6 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rain is expected across the state until August 30. However, no yellow or orange alert has been issued by the department as yet. Meanwhile, according to the Meteorological Center Shimla, there is a possibility of rain in the plains as well as the central and high mountains of the state till August 30.

On August 24, Tuesday, 26 mm rain was recorded in Kangra district, 8mm in Dharamsala, in Mandi it was 3mm, 2mm in Nahan and 1.5 mm was recorded in Hamirpur. It was cloudy throughout the day and there was drizzle in Shimla. Earlier on Monday night, 32 mm of rain was recorded in Jogindernagar, 17 in Manali, 7 in Chamba, 5mm in Una, Nahan-Nagrota Suriyan and Barthin.

During the recently concluded monsoon session of the state assembly, the state government said that climate change was affecting not just Himachal Pradesh and the country but the entire world.

