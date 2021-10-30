Temple Fence Damaged, ABVP Leader Stabbed in Tripura Town; Prohibitory Orders Imposed

Miscreants damaged the fencing of a Kali temple and stabbed an Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) leader in Tripura’s Unakoti district, prompting the administration to impose prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC in the entire Kailashahar subdivision, a police officer said on Saturday.

One person was arrested in connection with the attack on ABVP leader Shibaji Sengupta over some local issue and his condition was stated to be serious.

Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Chandan Saha said prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC was promulgated at Kailashahar, the district headquarters of Unakoti, since Friday evening after the incident of stabbing. He said the fencing of a thatched Kali temple at Kubjhar locality of the town was damaged by unidentified miscreants on Friday night.

A peace meeting was held on Saturday in presence of Labour Minister Bhagaban Das at Kailashahar. Leaders of different faiths, District Magistrate Uttam Chakma, Superintendent of Police Rati Ranjan Das, local CPI(M) MLA Mabaswar Ali and Congress leader Badarujjaman attended the meeting. The SDPO said it was decided at the meeting that if any religious place is damaged in any way, it would be repaired at the expense of the government.

A case was registered in connection with the incident of stabbing and one person was arrested on Saturday, Saha said. The leader of the ABVP, the student wing of the RSS, was referred to GB Pant Hospital in Agartala during the day.

Patrolling by security forces was intensified in and around Kailashahar town. Friday’s incident occurred days after a mosque was vandalised and two shops were set ablaze at Chamtilla area in Panisagar subdivision of North Tripura district on October 26 evening during a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) rally taken out to protest against recent violence against Hindus in neighbouring Bangladesh. Three houses and a few shops, reportedly owned by members of the minority community, were also ransacked in nearby Rowa Bazar, a senior police official had said earlier.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC were promulgated for an indefinite period in Panisagar and neighbouring Dharmanagar sub-divisions following the incident.

