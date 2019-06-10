Take the pledge to vote

Temple Priest, Nephew, Son: Who Was Convicted and Who Was Acquitted in Kathua Rape and Murder Case

Charges of rape and murder were framed against seven of the eight accused in the case, with one of them pleading that he is a juvenile.

News18.com

Updated:June 10, 2019, 12:04 PM IST
Temple Priest, Nephew, Son: Who Was Convicted and Who Was Acquitted in Kathua Rape and Murder Case
File photo of Sanji Ram arriving for a court appearance after he was arrested in connection with the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua. (REUTERS)
New Delhi: Main accused and temple priest Sanji Ram is among six men convicted for the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua last year, a case that had shook the conscience of the nation and the world. Ram’s son Vishal, who was studying in Meerut at the time, has been acquitted.

After the brutal crime came to light in January last year, charges of abduction, rape and murder were framed against seven of the eight accused in the case, with one of them pleading that he is a juvenile.

CONVICTED

Sanji Ram, 60

Ram is a retired revenue official. He was the main conspirator who incited his nephew, an alleged minor, to abduct the eight-year-old girl as revenge from the Bakarwals, nomadic tribe. He incited the boy by reminding him of an ‘insult’ meted out to him by the community.

The nephew was allegedly the one who arranged to keep the eight-year-old locked up inside the temple where she was abducted and raped.

Parvesh Kumar, alias Mannu

Kumar is a friend of Ram’s nephew and played a critical role in the abduction and gang-rape by helping the alleged minor.

Deepak Khajuria

A special police officer who raped the eight-year-old 'one more time before she was killed'.

Sub-inspector Anand Dutta and head constable Tilak Raj

The duo tried to destroy evidence and are also said to have washed the girl's dress to help the accused avoid arrest.

Surinder Kumar

A special police officer, witnesses confirmed seeing Singh at the scene of the crime.

ACQUITTED

Vishal Jangotra

Jangotra is Sanji Ram's son who was studying in Meerut at the time. He was accused of raping the girl along with Ram's nephew. The nephew had allegedly called Jangotra to the temple in case he wanted to 'satisfy his lust'.

TO BE DECIDED

Sanji Ram's Nephew

The boy, who claims to be a minor, was allegedly incited to commit the abduction and rape as revenge on the Bakarwal community. Ram’s nephew is alleged to have raped, strangulated and smashed the girl’s face with a stone.

| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
