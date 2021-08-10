Temple Restored, Handed Over To Hindus: Pakistan Govt

Lahore: The Pakistan government on Monday said it has completed the restoration work of the temple that was badly damaged by a mob last week in Punjab province and arrested a total of 90 suspects involved in the attack. Hundreds of people had attacked the Hindu temple in Bhong city of the Rahim Yar Khan district, some 590 kms from Lahore, on Wednesday in reaction to the alleged desecration of a Muslim seminary by an eight-year-old Hindu boy.

The charged Muslim crowed carrying weapons, sticks and bamboos assaulted policemen deployed at the temple and vandalized and also burnt down a part of the temple. The attackers had damaged the idols, walls, doors and electric fittings while desecrating the temple.

“The government has completed the restoration work of the temple and handed over to the local Hindu community," District Police Officer of Rahim Yar Khan Asad Sarfraz told .

