Temples, Ghats Submerged as Rains Batter Madhya Pradesh

Many districts of Madhya Pradesh have been receiving continuous rainfall for more than 24 hours, and the incessant showers have thrown the daily life out of the gear. In Ujjain, temples located on Ramghat were flooded. Other parts of the district too have been severely impacted by the rains. Water also entered Maa Chamunda Temple located near the Chambal river in Nagda town.

Homeguards have been deputed at Rajghat to prevent devotees from coming to temples. A small bridge on the Shipra river was completely submerged after the water level went up

Ujjain’s Municipal Commissioner Kshitij Singhal said the temples near the Shipra river have been hit hard by flash floods. The administration has identified safe areas where people from low lying areas can be shifted if the situation demands.

Ujjain, Indore, Sehore, Shajapur, Agar Malwa and others have been battered by Sunday’s downpour. According to Ujjain observatory, the district recorded around 63.5 mm rainfall in just 15 hours due to which waterlogging was reported from low lying areas such as Atlas Chauraha, KD Gate and Topkhana.

Heavy rainfall has been witnessed in Sehore district in the last 48 hours with water bodies selling up. Around a dozen houses situated near the Parvati river in Shyampur town have been cut off from road connectivity. Suakhedi, Naikhedi, Badrakha Sani and Daulatpura are among the villages which may bear the brunt if heavy rains continue.

In Shajapur, several areas have been sunberged due to the continuous downpour for more than 24 hours. A seven-year-old boy was swept away by floods in Muhammad Kheda village whereas a 50-year-old in Sundersi’s Girana village drowned. NDRF officials are searching for both of them.

Authorities opened nine of the 11 gates of Kundalia dam in Agar Malwa district where several areas are already under water.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here