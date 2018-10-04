English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Temples Managed by Devotees' Offerings, Not Govt': Nair Community to File Plea Against Sabarimala Order
Nair Service Society general secretary G Sukumaran Nair termed as 'disappointing' the stand taken by the Kerala government and the Travancore Devaswom Board that they would not file a review petition.
File photo of Sabarimala Temple. (PTI)
Loading...
Kottayam (Kerala): The Nair Service Society (NSS), a body of Kerala's influential Nair community, on Thursday said it would file a revision petition in the Supreme Court against its order permitting women of all age groups to enter the Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala.
Since the NSS had been a party to the case from the beginning, it has decided to file a revision petition in the Supreme Court in the matter, NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair said in a statement here.
Nair termed as "disappointing" the stand taken by the Kerala government and the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) that they would not file a review petition in the apex court against its verdict.
Slamming the TDB over the issue, the NSS said the board, which is an independent body managing Lord Ayyappa temple and 1,200 other temples, has the responsibility to protect customs and traditions of these shrines.
These temples are managed by using the offerings being made by the devotees and not using money contributed by the government, it said.
The NSS, which had joined as a party to the case in the apex court, also alleged that the state government was showing unnecessary hurry in implementing the court order.
This stand of the government and board has forced the faithful to take necessary steps to protect their faith, it said. The NSS also urged the government to take steps to amicably resolve the issue.
His statement comes a day after the government rejected the Opposition demand to file a review petition in the apex court against its order and said it would implement the verdict in the coming pilgrimage season itself.
A high-level meeting of the TDB has also decided to make necessary arrangements for women pilgrims visiting the hill shrine when it opens for the annual pilgrimage season on October 16.
The Sabarimala temple had restricted the entry of women belonging to the age group of 10-50 as part of its age-old tradition. On October 28, a five-judge constitution bench, headed by the then Chief Justice Dipak Misra, lifted the ban on entry of women of menstrual age into the shrine.
Since the NSS had been a party to the case from the beginning, it has decided to file a revision petition in the Supreme Court in the matter, NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair said in a statement here.
Nair termed as "disappointing" the stand taken by the Kerala government and the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) that they would not file a review petition in the apex court against its verdict.
Slamming the TDB over the issue, the NSS said the board, which is an independent body managing Lord Ayyappa temple and 1,200 other temples, has the responsibility to protect customs and traditions of these shrines.
These temples are managed by using the offerings being made by the devotees and not using money contributed by the government, it said.
The NSS, which had joined as a party to the case in the apex court, also alleged that the state government was showing unnecessary hurry in implementing the court order.
This stand of the government and board has forced the faithful to take necessary steps to protect their faith, it said. The NSS also urged the government to take steps to amicably resolve the issue.
His statement comes a day after the government rejected the Opposition demand to file a review petition in the apex court against its order and said it would implement the verdict in the coming pilgrimage season itself.
A high-level meeting of the TDB has also decided to make necessary arrangements for women pilgrims visiting the hill shrine when it opens for the annual pilgrimage season on October 16.
The Sabarimala temple had restricted the entry of women belonging to the age group of 10-50 as part of its age-old tradition. On October 28, a five-judge constitution bench, headed by the then Chief Justice Dipak Misra, lifted the ban on entry of women of menstrual age into the shrine.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
-
Tuesday 02 October , 2018
Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
-
Monday 01 October , 2018
‘We Can Be Shot Anytime’: Kashmir’s Gay Rights Activist Fights a Tough Battle
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
Tuesday 02 October , 2018 Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
Monday 01 October , 2018 ‘We Can Be Shot Anytime’: Kashmir’s Gay Rights Activist Fights a Tough Battle
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Woman Who Almost Fell Off Mumbai Local in Viral Video Gets Slammed With Charges
- 2018 Ford Aspire Facelift Launched in India for Rs 5.55 Lakh, Gets New Engine
- 2018 Ford Aspire Facelift to Launch in India Today, All You Need to Know
- An Artist Got Trolled and Branded 'Anti-National' After He Created a Poster of 'Menstruating' Durga
- Taylor Swift is Performing at an Awards Show After 3 Years And No One is Ready For it
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...