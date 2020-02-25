Temples, Mosques to Appeal for Peace in Delhi's Violence-Hit Areas

New Delhi: Temples, mosques and gurudwaras will now be used to pacify protesters in the violence-hit areas of northeast Delhi. An appeal for peace will be made from the loudspeakers of the temples and mosques in the area. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has asked for this initiative to be taken, and has also urged the police to seal Delhi's borders due to the possibility of miscreants entering the city.

Kejriwal called a special meeting at his residence on Tuesday, which was attended by all the MLAs from the violence affected areas, the Delhi Chief Secretary and several senior officers.

After the meeting, the Chief Minister said "The Chief Secretary will talk to the Delhi Police Commissioner and ask him to increase the police presence in the violence-prone areas. The police commissioner will be asked to give the policemen, who are deployed in the violence-hit areas, the right to act to maintain peace."

Kejriwal said "In the present situation, temples and mosques will appeal for peace in the areas. On the local level peace committees will be formed in which people from all religions and the local MLA will be the members." He added that "Violence cannot solve anything. The situation in the northeast part of the city is worrisome for the whole of Delhi. By sitting together, solutions can be arrived at."

On Monday, several areas in northeast Delhi witnessed violence and arson. The violence continued on Tuesday also with stone pelting in certain pockets. Maujpur, Babarpur, Jaffrabad, Gokulpuri, Brijpuri were affected by violence on Monday in which seven people, including a Delhi Police head constable, lost their lives.

